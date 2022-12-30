Selfish Sibling Willing To Do Anything To Solely Inherit

Good Day everyone

Please

My father died over 10 years ago

We are six children from my father

Since our dad died our elder brother has been the only beneficiary of our father’s estate

He is far older than the other five children

Since my father died our eldest brother has been the only major benefactor from our father’s estate

He has built himself different businesses including a hotel bought lands and landed properties and gifted different people goods, property and huge amount of money

But the remaining five of us nothing

Momsi took him to court

since 2015 when momsi has been in court nothing has changed

This is just a summary of everything that has been happening

And sincerely dunno what to do

It’s not fair that only our senior brother is benefiting from what our father left behind

And the only benefit we have gotten is our fees been paid as dad died when we were much younger

And I sincerely do not know what to do

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related