Selfish Sibling Willing To Do Anything To Solely Inherit

Good Day everyone
Please
My father died over 10 years ago
We are six children from my father
Since our dad died our elder brother has been the only beneficiary of our father’s estate
He is far older than the other five children
Since my father died our eldest brother has been the only major benefactor from our father’s estate
He has built himself different businesses including a hotel bought lands and landed properties and gifted different people goods, property and huge amount of money
But the remaining five of us nothing
Momsi took him to court
since 2015 when momsi has been in court nothing has changed
This is just a summary of everything that has been happening
And sincerely dunno what to do
It’s not fair that only our senior brother is benefiting from what our father left behind
And the only benefit we have gotten is our fees been paid as dad died when we were much younger
And I sincerely do not know what to do