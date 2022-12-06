Senator Oduah Lights Up Onitsha Communities, Provides Two Transformers

Senator representing Anambra North, Stella Oduah, has donated and installed two 500KVA transformers to Omagba Phase II, Water Works and Housing Estate Communities in Onitsha North Local Government Area.

The communities have been in darkness for months due to faulty transformers.

Speaking during the installation, Senator Oduah said: “There is nothing as beautiful as seeing the happiness and joy on the faces of my constituents. Some months ago, I was informed by the landlords and tenants of Omagba/Waterworks and that of Housing estate, Onitsha, that they had dire need for transformers.

“According to them, they had written several times to relevant authorities but to no avail and I’d promised to look into it and figure out a solution. So, two brand new 500KVA transformers were delivered and handed over to the residents of Omagba and Housing estate, respectively.

“Remember, that it was only a few months ago that we constructed the Justice Izuora street, Omagba. I was made to understand that for months, some of these areas have been in darkness due to faulty transformers that had more than outlived their usefulness with some installed more than 40 years ago.”

Oduah appealed to vandals of public properties to desist from such unwholesome acts saying it only places others in discomfort and anguish.



