Senator Wamakko Commissions Campaign Office For Tinubu In Sokoto

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Senator Wamakko commissions campaign office for Tinubu and Sokoto APC Guber Candidate, Ahmad Aliyu donated by SOJA Youth Mobilization Forum Founder, Rtd Col. Garba Moyi Isa, Receives thousands of PDP members who defected to APC in Sokoto State.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: