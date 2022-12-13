Senator representing Abia North and former governor of the state, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu has said the office of a federal lawmaker is not the opportunity to accumulate wealth but to serve the constituents.

He said Senators and House of Representatives members are the ear and eye of the people in every democratic setting who ensures that dividends of democracy trickle down to the people.

“After being a governor, I am no a Senator, my duty is to turn the senatorial district around and make it the envy of others. In US, senators do change the society and that is the only thing they do”, he told ABN TV on Tuesday.

He faulted the claim by some former lawmakers that a senator’s assignment is to make laws and not to attract projects.

The Senate Chief Whip said in America which is the model of Nigerian democracy, senators are meant to be very influential to be able to attract life-changing projects for the people.

This he said he does and will continue to do while also making laws that will directly impact on his people.



Source: https://abntv.com.ng/news/senatorial-office-not-opportunity-to-amass-wealth-but-give-service-orji-kalu/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related