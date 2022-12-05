Sesame Street Icon, Bob McGrath Dies At 90

Sesame Workshop @SesameWorkshop

Sesame Workshop mourns the passing of Bob McGrath, a beloved member of the Sesame Street family for over 50 years.

A founding cast member, Bob embodied the melodies of Sesame Street like no one else, and his performances brought joy and wonder to generations of children around the world whether teaching them the ABCs, the people in their neighborhood, or the simple joy of feeling music in their hearts.

A revered performer worldwide, Bob’s rich tenor filled airwaves and concert halls from Las Vegas to Saskatchewan to Tokyo many times over.

We will be forever grateful for his many years of passionate creative contributions to Sesame Street and honored that he shared so much of his life with us.



https://twitter.com/SesameWorkshop/status/1599557469113843712

