Seyi Tinubu Leads APC Delegation To Kogi State In Support Of Flood Victims

Accolades Pour In As Seyi Tinubu Leads Delegation To Kogi State In Support Of Flood Victims(Photos)

Accolades have been pouring in for Seyi Tinubu, the son of APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is currently leading APC youths to Kogi State to assist victims of the disastrous flood incident that has displaced thousands of people.

The young man was seen addressing Yahaya Bello, the executive governor of Kogi State, with details about his mission to the state.

Nigerians have expressed gratitude to the APC presidential candidate’s son for his consistent involvement in reaching out to states affected by recent humanitarian disasters.

Here are some comments that have piqued our interest from various platforms.

“Seyi Tinubu has demonstrated that he was indeed well trained by his parents; this only goes to show that the APC presidential candidate not only builds men but has also had a positive impact on his children”-Bankole.

“We keep seeing Tinubu’s wife and children going across the federation lending comfort to the less privileged and internally displaced persons; it is commendable, and if all our politicians’ families can emulate this noble gesture, the Nation will be a better place for everyone; I must commend him for this selfless effort,” Jessica said.



“We must applaud good things when we see them; how many times have you seen politicians’ children behave in this manner? Is Tinubu the only person running for president? Why don’t we see the children of other aspirants acting like this? Seyi has done well, and God would bless him, because it is in the gene to give meritoriously to the less fortunate members of our society “-Charles.

