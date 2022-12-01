Seyi Tinubu Meets E-Money, Yul Edochie, Odumeje, Sings Nigerian Old Anthem

Seyi, the son of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has met with some Nigerian entertainers presumably for the 2023 polls.

The APC Presidential Campaign Council posted a clip from the meeting on its Twitter page on Thursday.

Seyi Tinubu was seen parleying with the entertainers, mostly from Anambra State.

In the video, he is seen exchanging pleasantries with Yul Edochie and controversial preacher Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, popularly known as

Odumeje .

Others present were Kanayo O Kanayo , E-Money and White Money.

On his Instagram page, Tinubu posted a clip of himself exchanging pleasantries with the entertainers as ‘Cultural Praise’, a song by Kcee and Okwesili Eze Group, played in the background.

The 37-year-old serial entrepreneur captioned the clip with the lyrics of Nigeria’s first National anthem, “Nigeria, we hail thee”, which ceased to be in 1978.

Tinubu wrote: “Nigeria we hail thee. Our own dear native land. Though tribes and tongue may differ. In brotherhood we stand. Nigerians all, are proud to serve. Our sovereign Motherland. Our flag shall be a symbol. That truth and justice reign.

In peace or battle honour’d. And this we count as gain, To hand on to our children. A banner without stain. O God of all creation. Grant this our one request. Help us to build a nation. Where no man is oppressed. And so with peace and plenty. Nigeria may be blessed.”



https://thenationonlineng.net/seyi-tinubu-meets-e-money-yul-edochie-odumeje-others/

