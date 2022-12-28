Shan George’s Children Gift Her A Mercedes Benz For Christmas – (Photo)

Veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George has taken to her Instagram handle to express her joy as her children gifted her a Mercedes Benz for Christmas some days ago, IGBERETV reports.

She posted the car key on her Instagram page this alongside the vehicle particulars and wrote;

”My Pple, help me thank my children @spektrumdelnoi @presidentjaga for this Christmas Gift. I’ve been in Shock for days now. May God bless u boys all d days of ur lives, may ur children do much more for u. I love una scarer

I Don join Mercedes Geng o!

#shakaragrandma #bahumonoprincess #tooblessedtobestressed”



https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmsu1-Cq4Iy/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

