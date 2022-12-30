Share Your Experience With Getting Your Tooth Removed

I have brittle teeth. And I’ve removed 4.

So, the 3rd time I was to get my tooth removed. The dentist who was supposed to pull it out gave me injections to numb the site. Very painful stuff. But I don’t know if they expired or something, because they didn’t numb the pain well before he started.

He started like play like play.

Pull pull,

The pain was mad. I was in agony.

I was shrieking so hard and for so long that one of the women waiting her turn outside had to come and check what’s going on.

It was 45 minutes of torture.

Yes, I know how long it took.

Somehow somehow the pain hit a crescendo

My hand connected with the dentist’s dick

Egbamiiii

