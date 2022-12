What won’t I give right now if I have, just to know what other kids feel celebrating Christmas with their family…

I never experienced a gift from my parents or any loved one for Christmas before.

I never get the chance to know my parents before their death, I don’t know how they look like, jeez lonely ���..

No gift � no text no care no one to family to buy Christmas gift such is life.

Share your sad Christmas feelings

