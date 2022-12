Sheikh Abduljabbar’s Last Words: I Will Not Beg For Leniency But Will Die A Hero

“My lord, after I heard how you twisted all my evidence, you turned around all my submissions upside down, you have assigned words to me that I have never uttered.

Deliver your judgement, and I am not asking for leniency at all.

I want all my followers to know that I will die a hero and I don’t want you (the judge) Ibrahim Sarki Yola to do me any favour or grant me leniency. This is my last word. Assalamu Alaikum.”

~Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara.



|LEADERSHIP|

Previous Threads:

https://www.nairaland.com/7482031/sheikh-abduljabar-nasiru-kabara-sentenced

https://www.nairaland.com/6655534/police-arrest-sheik-abduljabbar-blasphemy#103803676

