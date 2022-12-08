Should I Quit My Job And Continue With Business?

I’m confused right now and need a solution!!

I’m actually working (45k month) and I’m also doing business but my business is booming sometimes I sell close to (150-200k a month) and the work is really giving me small stress sha! It a government work. I’m thinking of quitting and focusing on my business but I’m scared that if I quit I will loose to opportunity of doing government work or what if my business crash tomorrow.. I do sell stuff online and it kinda generating me good money… but I don’t know what to do.

Your opinions are needed here! If you were in my shoe what will u do?? No insult please

