I want to ask this guys. If you are working for someone in an organisation, informal organisation at that.

If the boss decides to sell the company, is it legal, morally or and constitutionally right to inform the staffs of the potential sales?

Should the boss just sell the company and care less about any decision the potential buyer decides to do with the staff who were unprepared for this?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related