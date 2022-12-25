Show Your Christmas Cooking & The Meat You Are Using (Photos)

We are starting with some giant
broilers for now.
Everything is so expensive, but we are
happy this is the last Xmas under APC. ✌️
We shall upload as the day progresses
and these lovely birds turn to meat and
pepper soup ☺️
