Show Your Christmas Cooking & The Meat You Are Using (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

We are starting with some giant
broilers for now.

Everything is so expensive, but we are
happy this is the last Xmas under APC. ✌️

We shall upload as the day progresses
and these lovely birds turn to meat and
pepper soup ☺️

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: