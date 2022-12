Popular Nigerian singers, Simi and Adekunle Gold celebrate Christmas together with their daughter, Deja, IGBERETV reports.

Simi shared photos of them together on Instagram with the caption;

“My husband’s probably fed up with the pyjamas I keep buying every Christmas,

but for better, for pyjamas.

Also, pyjamas rhymes with Christmas.

PS: next year, suit.

PSS: No Jesus, no Christmas Thank God for Jesus.”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmoSJ8sNel/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

