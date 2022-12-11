Sin And Sickness

Sin brings affliction upon people, but healing will come when they repent and turn to God. The Bible tells us in Psalms 119:67:

“Before I was afflicted I went astray: but now have I kept thy word.”

Whenever a sick person who had been a sinner before falling sick came to Jesus in the Bible, He would forgive the person of his or her sin first and foremost, before getting rid of the sickness. The sin has to go before the healing can come. If you have sinned against God, you must go before Him and ask for mercy, so that He can restore you to Himself and to good health.

God will send you a word today that will deliver you from destruction, in the mighty name of Jesus.

Confess your sins to Him and make up your mind that you will no longer live a life of sin. It is a dangerous thing to continue in sin, especially after God has delivered you from one form of demonic oppression or another.

In Luke 11:24-26, Jesus tells us what will happen when a man has been healed but still continues in his sin:

“When the unclean spirit is gone out of a man, he walketh through dry places, seeking rest; and finding none, he saith, I will return unto my house whence I came out. And when he cometh, he findeth it swept and garnished. Then goeth he, and taketh to him seven other spirits more wicked than himself; and they enter in, and dwell there: and the last state of that man is worse than the first.”

If death suddenly catches up with a sinner, he will go to hell. Turn to God and repent of your sins. Start to live a life of holiness, and God will send you a word that will restore your soul. Anyone who isn’t God’s friend is already walking on the path of destruction. According to #Psalm 9:17, such a fellow is set on his or her way to hell already.

You will reign with Christ at the end of days, in the mighty name of Jesus.

Written by Pastor E.A. Adeboye.

