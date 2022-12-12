Sina Rambo’s Wife Accuses Him Of Domestic Violence, Says Their Marriage Is Over

Korth Adeleke, the wife of Osun state governor’s son, Sina Adeleke (a.k.a. Sina Rambo), has accused the singer of domestic violence as she says their one year marriage is over, IGBERETV reports.

Korth has continued to call Sina out on her Instastories, accusing him of being lazy and not helping financially. She also alleged that Sina insults her mum, and then shared a screenshot of her exchange with Sina and his sister, Sade.



