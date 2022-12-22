Singer Crayon Moves His Parents Out Of ‘Trenches’ To A New House

Mavin star, Crayon has shared his excitement about moving his parents out of the ‘trenches’ to a new house, IGBERETV reports.

The singer who described it as the “best Christmas gift” to himself, stated that he can now finally go home after 5 years.

He wrote on Twitter;

“I recently just moved my parents out of the trenches to a new crib! Hallelujah! My best Christmas gift to myself ever! Now I can finally go home after 5 years! I’m so so happy! I feel fulfilled! No more lekki foods,Small hungry like this I don run go house go chop come back!”



https://twitter.com/crayonthis/status/1605558459297976320?t=NeRIhtBJNOZSo4VJ0R6UgA&s=19

