Singer Crayon Moves His Parents Out Of ‘Trenches’ To A New House

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Mavin star, Crayon has shared his excitement about moving his parents out of the ‘trenches’ to a new house, IGBERETV reports.

The singer who described it as the “best Christmas gift” to himself, stated that he can now finally go home after 5 years.

He wrote on Twitter;

“I recently just moved my parents out of the trenches to a new crib! Hallelujah! My best Christmas gift to myself ever! Now I can finally go home after 5 years! I’m so so happy! I feel fulfilled! No more lekki foods,Small hungry like this I don run go house go chop come back!”

https://twitter.com/crayonthis/status/1605558459297976320?t=NeRIhtBJNOZSo4VJ0R6UgA&s=19

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: