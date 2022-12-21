Singer Harrysong Welcomes Baby Girl (Photo)

Nigerian singer Harrison Tare Okiri, popularly known as Harrysong and his wife have welcomed a baby girl, their second daughter, IGBERETV reports.

Harrysong shared the news on his Twitter handle. He wrote;

”Another congratulation? Yes. you re in order. , cus now the Christmas is complete… welcome my second daughter to my beautifully blessed world 3am Today .. and she will be called. PURITY #babaforthegirls. #chichonthin” https://twitter.com/iamharrysong/status/1605504784265527296?t=LCfHsAohs7x6RWyi_EPooQ&s=19

