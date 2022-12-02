Skit Maker, Sir Balo Weds In Benin (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Comedian Sir Balo real names Obotuke Timothy, popularly known as Sir Balo is now a married man as he ties the knot in Benin city with his colleagues in the comedy skits industry on ground to show support.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=07vX0w4nKHU

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: