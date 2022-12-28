IGBERETV report

Slain Lagos Lawyer, Bolanle Raheem Was Expecting Twins – Husband

Lagos lawyer, Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem, who was killed on Christmas Day by an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), was expecting twins, her husband, Gbenga said.

Bolanle was shot in the chest by the trigger-happy cop at Ajiwe, Ajah area of the state while returning home from church service with her family.

It was learnt that Bolanle, who left a five-year-old daughter, conceived again after years of trying.

Her husband disclosed this during the visit of the Ikeja Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to their Ajah residence on Tuesday December 27.

Secretary of the Ikeja NBA, Issa Adedokun, who reported on their visit, said Mr. Raheem confirmed his wife was four months pregnant with twins.

Adedokun said the NBA Ikeja delegation was led by Vice Chairman, Mrs. Amadigwe-Dike, who heads the Human Rights Committee.

During the visit, Mr. Gbenga Raheem, husband of the deceased narrated how his darling wife was shot by a police officer from Ajiwe police station, Ajah on their way back from a family Christmas outing.

“The most unpleasant part of the story is that our late colleague was four months pregnant with a set of twins,” Adedokun said.

The committee also paid a visit to the Ajiwe police station on a fact-finding mission and confirmed that the police officer in question has since been arrested and detained for further investigation.

“Our able Chairman also led the delegation of some members of NBA to the Commissioner of Police on the directive of the President of the Bar.

“While with the Commissioner of Police, he assured that the matter will be thoroughly investigated and any officer(s) found culpable in this dastard act will be brought to justice.

“We plead with our members to remain calm over this matter, be rest assured that the case will not be swept under the carpet, as our branch is already collaborating with other branches in Lagos State to ensure that our late colleague gets justice in this case.

“Be further assured that we will keep you updated as prompt as possible on further development over the matter.” Adedokon added.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CmsApzANgpW/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

