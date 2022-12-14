Snake Found Hiding Inside Shoe (Video, Pictures)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=—Kn6aE04U

We are gradually drifting into hot season when reptiles comes out of their hiding places due to heat.

Let’s take extra precautions in our homes and offices because some of these creepy creatures may be lurking around and sometimes even living with us without our knowledge.

For instance, in this video, a snake was found comfortably hiding inside a shoe,if not for the extra vigilance of the shoe’s owner. It could have been another story. May God be with us!

