Soludo Celebrates 30 Years Wedding Anniversary

Governor of Anambra State, Processor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, has advocated that love and understanding remains the recipe for a successful marriage.

Governor Soludo was speaking during the thanksgiving mass celebration to mark the thirtieth wedding anniversary ceremony between himself and his wife, Nonye.

During the mass which was celebrated by the Catholic Bishop of Ekwulobia Diocese, Peter Cardinal Okpalaeke, the couple renewed their marital vows to each other and exchanged rings.

According to the Governor, he will marry his wife over and over again and describe her as God’s gift and exhibition of love to him.

He stressed further, “this celebration has become an annual routine for the family to celebrate God’s abundant grace and mercies”

Acknowledging the guests who graced the occasion, Governor Soludo said;

“I know you all have very busy schedules. I know it’s been an immense sacrifice on your part to join us for which we deeply appreciate”, Governor Soludo stated.

“The day I got married was the day I realized that God loves me. I deeply treasure my wife and my wonderful children”, the Governor added.

Earlier in a homily, the bishop of Ekwulobia Catholic diocese,

Peter Cardinal Okpalaeke asked Christians to be followers of Christ at all times.

According to the Cardinal, “God has given us opportunities to lead the people. But you must win the confidence of people to follow you.

“We should always have the right intentions and at the same time be more concerned about God’s opinion about us.

“We need strength to ignore small criticisms. Share your treasure with others and do not be distracted.

“We need to give example which involves living coherently with the love God had given to us”, the Cardinal stressed.

Cardinal Okpalaeke asked the Governor to always work according to his conscience, even though many people will present him with different strategies.

The Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, former Governor Willie Obiano and wife, National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Ozonkpu Victor Oye, the member representing Dunukofia, Njikoka and Anaocha Federal Constituency, Hon. Dozie Nwankwo, Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Dr. Paschal Agbodike, members of the State Executive Council, among others, participated in the mass and also shared the joyous occasion with the first family of Anambra State.



