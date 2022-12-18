Soludo, Obiano Leads 1,579 APGA Presidential Campaign Council

Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo and his predecessor, Chief Willie Obiano will be leading a 1,579-man campaign team to seek the support of Nigerians in the 2023 presidential election.

Other top party members included in the national campaign council released yesterday in Abuja, were deputy governor of Anambra State, Gilbert Onyekachukwu, APGA National Chairman, Ozonkpu Victor Ikechukwu Oye, presidential candidate of APGA, Prof. Peter Umeadi and APGA Vice presidential candidate, Comrade Mohammed Abdullahi Koli.

The statement signed by Oye and the National Organising Secretary of APGA, Mr. Ifeanyi Mbaeri, said that Alhaji Abubakar Adamu has been appointed as the Director General Presidential Campaign Council.

Earlier in an interview with THISDAY, Oye said that the party had taken its time to plan and select credible men and women that will help it galvanise support for their candidates in the 2023 general election. Oye disclosed that APGA will launch a non-stop campaign beginning from January next year till the last day of electioneering campaign.

https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2022/12/17/soludo-obiano-leads-1579-apga-presidential-campaign-council/

