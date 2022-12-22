Soludo Tasks Ndi Anambra To Use The Yuletide Season To Remember The Downtrodden

Anambra State Governor Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo has charged ndi Anambra in the spirit of APGA Slogan “Onye aghana nwanne ya” to use the yuletide season to remember the poor and downtrodden of the society.

The Governor made the charge at the Anambra State Christmas Carol and Awesome Praise which held at the International Convention Center, Awka.

“This period is a time to remember the downtrodden in the spirit of APGA slogan “onye aghana nwanne ya”

“We should take this message across. Nobody is too poor to give and nobody is too rich to receive. We should learn the spirit of giving,” Soludo stressed.

The Governor in his goodwill message, thanked God Almighty for making the day possible. He reiterated that Anambra will continue to win.

“We have come here to celebrate God’s grace and mercy on Anambra State

“We are on the pathway towards a liveable and prosperous homeland.

“I appreciate all the organizers of this event. This is the first time it’s happening here in ICC. Sunday was the day set aside for the event but it was also the day of the World Cup Finals. We had to postpone it today,” Soludo said.

“Christmas is in few days time and some have traveled but I appreciate everyone for coming.

“This is the celebration of one state, one people and one agenda.

“This is eucheminism at work! The children of God must come together to unite because that is who we are.

“The few hundreds of persons in the bushes and on the streets harassing people cannot define us,” Soludo maintained.

“This yuletide season, we commit Anambra State into the hands of God. Anambra is a blessed land and the light of the nation, we are on course.

“If we went back nine months ago, we couldn’t have had this kind of event. Anambra will continue to win.

“Here on earth, we as government and as a people must continue to do the work of God.

“This government priotizes human capital that is productive at home and exportable abroad.

“We want to give our children a future by taking care of their education,” Soludo noted.

“We planned to monetize Christmas bonus so our workers can use it for whatever they decide to do despite the circumstances and economic situation of the country.

“Over 50,000 Anambra pensioners and workers have received their stipends within yesterday and today to celebrate Christmas,” Soludo said.

“I want to appreciate the Various denominations of the church for their investment in human capital; most especially health and education.

“This season is the same message I leave with Ndi Anambra. Let us be the change we want to see.

“I appeal to our brothers, the few hundreds, the criminals that abundant grace, repentance will come upon them. That God will arrest them and bring them into the light of Christ.

“Darkness cannot exist where light is and together we must fight this fight to victory.

“To all the choirs, you are so wonderful. Thank you immensely, I deeply appreciate you. Happy Christmas to all of you,” Soludo concluded.

The Wife of Governor Soludo, Dr Mrs Nonyelum Frances Soludo read the first lesson which was adopted from Genesis 3:18-19 where God tells the sinful Adam he has lost the life of paradise and that his seed will bruise the serpent’s head.

The Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Onyekachukwu Gilbert Ibezim read the second lesson which was adopted from Genesis 22:11-28 where God promises faithful Abraham that in his seed shall all nations of the earth be blessed.

The Deputy Speaker Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Pascal Agbodike read the third lesson which was adopted from Luke 1:26-38 where Angel Gabriel salutes the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu read the fourth lesson which was adopted from Luke 2:1-7 where Emperor Augustus ordered a census to be taken throughout the Roman Empire.

The Head of Service, Barr. Mrs. Theodora Igwegbe read the fifth lesson which was adopted from Luke 2: 8-14 where some Shepherds in that part of the country were spending the night in the field, taking care of their flocks.

Personalities in attendance was the Deputy Majority Leader, Anambra House of Assembly, Hon Emeka Aforka, Commissioner for Culture, Entertainment and Tourism, Hon. Don Onyenji, Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr. Patrick Aghamba, Commissioner for Special Duties, Barr. Sly Ezeokenwa, Commissioner for Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Mr. Anthony Ifeanya, Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Sir Julius Chukwuemeka, Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Sylvia Ifemeje, Commissioner for Environment, Mr Felix Odimegwu, MD ABS, Mr. Chido Obidiegwu, National President ASATU, Mr. Titus Akpudo, President of Ohaneze Ndigbo Anambra State, Chief Emeka Udodeme, Vice Chancellor COOU, Prof. F.U. Okafor, Bishop Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, Obi of Onitsha, HM Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe (Agbogidi) amongst others.

