Soludo Visits Road Site Unannounced, Terminates Contract Over Incompetence (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=isP0gzICRuk

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Soludo lambasts a road contractor for delayed job. Terminates contract on the spot for lack of competence to deliver the road project on November 30th as agreed.

