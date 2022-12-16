Some Sicknesses And Calamities Maybe Blessings For Us As Believers

Bismillah Walhamdulillah Was Salaatu Was Salaam ‘ala Rasulullah.

•

Dear Muslims Ummah, If you have been sick and suffering as a Muslim, sure it is not easy. But know in your mind and believe in your heart that it is indeed better for you. For, if you bear patiently, it will be a means of expiation for your sins and a source of great reward if not here on earth then Paradise await us in sha Allah.

•

The Prophet صَلَّى اللَّهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ said: ‘There is nothing that befalls a believer, not even a thorn that pricks him, but ALLAH (سبحانه وتعالى) will record one good deed for him and will remove one bad deed from their sins.’ ~[Narrated By Imam Muslim]

•

If ALLAH (سبحانه وتعالى) took away a dear, loved one from your life, believe, from the bottom of your heart, that surely this was better for you because nothing happens to a believer except as a way of purifying us towards Paradise.

•

As ALLAH (سبحانه وتعالى) says in Qur’an: O you who believe! Endure and be more patient..”.

[Qur’an, 3:200]

•

And ALLAH (سبحانه وتعالى) knows best.

•

May Allah (Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala) out of his bountiness use his unique Rahma to grant Shifa’a for all our muslims brother and sister who’s #Sick. Aameen.

•

May ALLAH grant us more wisdom to understand His trials on us. #Aameen.

