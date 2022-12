‘Soulmates,’ DJ Cuppy gushes over photos with fiancé

Celebrity disc jockey Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has shared photos of herself and fiancé, Ryan Taylor

Cuppy, who got engaged to the British boxer a few days after celebrating her 30th birthday, shared photos and a video via her Instagram page on Monday.

She captioned the photos,

Soulmates are two people who bumped into one another and said, “There you are!



https://www.instagram.com/p/ClyEfhupV-W/?igshid=YzdkMWQ2MWU=

