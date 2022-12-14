South Sudan President Peeing In His Trousers (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

South Sudanese President peeing on his pants while commissioning a road….This is what APC wants to curse Nigerians with

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QCaa2ZeNQwg

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: