Thousands of indigenes and supporters of the Labour Party in Southern Kaduna have thrown their weight behind the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the LP governorship candidate in the State, Jonathan Asake.

They are promising to give them block votes in the 2023 general elections, describing Mr Obi as the best candidate for the presidential seat. According to them, the former Anambra State Governor has the capacity to rescue the country from its security and socioeconomic challenges

At a sensitisation rally and meeting held in Kafanchan the headquarters of Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Saturday, the stakeholders vowed not to vote for the PDP as they have done in the past 23 years.

They accused the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, of never showing empathy to them despite the series of attacks in the area.

According to Asake, who is the former President of Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, the endorsement is a loud statement of the mood of the people in southern Kaduna who are yearning for a more responsive, empathic, and humane leadership that will tackle challenges facing the zone and Kaduna in general.

The group also embarked on a door-to-door campaign to mobilise voters for the party with determination to pass their verdict on the type of government and representatives they expect to see at the helm of affairs from May 29, 2023.



Source: https://www.channelstv.com/2022/12/17/southern-kaduna-stakeholders-endorse-peter-obi-pledge-block-votes/

