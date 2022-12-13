Sowore’s AAC, PRP Form Alliance Ahead Presidential Election

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the African Action Alliance and the Peoples Redemption Party, Monday, agreed to align forces to brighten their electoral chances, particularly the presidential election.

The move was disclosed to journalists at a press conference in Abuja by the presidential candidate of AAC, Omoyele Sowore.

According to him, a shared political ideology, historical ties and a common vision for the well-being of Nigerians necessitated the need for the parties to forge a common front ahead of the polls.

He said: “We formed this alliance for one purpose: to overthrow and take down the evil system of operations in Nigeria that is fast sinking the ship of Nigeria. Both parties, AAC and PRP, have several similarities beginning from the formation to the founding fathers.

“Recall that AAC was founded by young radical elements in Nigeria a few years ago even when it was later hijacked by some reactionary elements. I must also remind you that PRP suffered the same fate, which has led to what many people described as a faction. However, there is no faction in PRP. The people at this meeting are the authentic people of Aminu Kano that formed the party decades ago. The other ones (faction) can best be described as an overflow of the All Progressives Congress or the Peoples Democratic Party.

“However, this is the best and purest alliance of two revolutionary political parties in Nigeria, and I strongly maintained my position that other political parties contesting in the 2023 election are not different from each other. The PDP is not different from the APC nor is APC different from PDP. APC was formed by people who defected from the PDP shortly before the 2015 elections for the sole purpose of winning elections.

“In the build-up to the coming elections, there are four political parties that seem to be louder in the media, namely, Labour Party, New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, APC and PDP. One thing is common with them. All the characters therein are originally from PDP. NNPP and Labour Party are overflow of PDP. The case of the Labour Party is worst because it is the orphanage home for Internally Displaced Politicians, IDPs.”

On his part, the factional national chairman of PRP, Abdulmajid Dauda, said Kola Abiola, who is recognised as the presidential candidate of the party would be humiliated “at the right time.”

He said, “We are in court regarding the authentic leadership of the party. And I can assure you that the court will rule in our favour.”



https://punchng.com/sowores-aac-prp-form-alliance-ahead-presidential-election/

