Stop Campaign, Apologise To Nigerians For Deceiving Them – Atiku Tells Tinubu.

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign on Saturday dismissed the attempt by the TInubu/Shettima Campaign to compare what it observed as the prosperous years of the PDP to “the famished years” of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in office, noting that it is a further confirmation that the APC Presidential Campaign is plagued by a “lying spirit.”

While noting that the PDP years were exceptionally better than the APC, the PDP campaign, therefore, called on the ruling party flag bearer, Bola Tinubu, to apologise to Nigerians rather than continue to campaign.

This is contained in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The statement said: “It is as clear as the sunlight that life in Nigeria was exceptionally better under the PDP before Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his APC beguiled Nigerians and brought in a deceptive, corrupt and incompetent administration that has wrecked our economy and foisted an era of pain, sorrow, anguish and mass killing on our nation

“It is unfortunate that at a time when Nigerians expect Asiwaju Tinubu to be remorseful and ask for forgiveness, he is going around with another box of lies with which he intends to beguile Nigerians once again.

“If there is any political party in the world that should never seek electoral votes because of its many failures, that party is the incompetent, deceptive and insensitive APC.

“Nigerians are already aware that the Tinubu campaign is trying to divert public attention from its inability to articulate or process issues of governance as well as Asiwaju Tinubu’s incapacity to debate either in the media or public space.

“The continued resort of the TInubu/ Shettima Campaign to diversionary tactic shows Tinubu’s acceptance of the superiority of the Candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar.

In any case, it is imperative for the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign to know that Nigerians are still waiting for their response to the litany of allegations surrounding Asiwaju Tinubu’s smelly past.

“The Tinubu/Shettima Campaign should help their principal to address the issues of alleged perjury, forgery, treasury-looting, identity theft as well as links with narcotics for which he forfeited a whopping $460,000 to the United States of America.

“After that, they should help Asiwaju Tinubu to draft a letter of apology to Nigerians for deceiving and making them suffer this much.

https://tribuneonlineng.com/stop-campaign-apologise-to-nigerians-atiku-okowa-campaign-tells-tinubu/

