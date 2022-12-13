Stop Using Me To Make Money From Obaseki – Oshiomhole Tells Philip Shaibu

How Oshiomhole knocked Out Philip Shaibu Over The weekend : Stop Using Me To Make Money From Obaseki-Oshiomhole Tells Shaibu

The political scene was certainly tense over the weekend; the elections are closer than we think, only a few days away. As a result, electoral campaigns have become more heated, with political gladiators running KITI KATA for electorates to woo.

The APC held its Edo South senatorial flagoff in Edo State, where party flags were presented to its senatorial candidate, reps members, and house of assembly members in Edo South.

Former Edo State governor, Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole was one of the event’s main attractions, taking over the stage and kicking off the TRUTH SESSION.

Oshiomhole revealed how Buhari gave each state billions of Naira to pay off pensioners, and how he refunded all federal road construction done by the states during the PDP regime, totaling billions of Naira.

Edo State alone benefited from more than 18 billion Naira in road construction done by Adams Oshiomhole’s administration; the money was refunded to Obaseki.

Anyway, what piqued our interest in Oshiomhole’s speech was when he strategically knocked out the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu. He called up Philip Shaibu and pleaded with him to stop using his name to make money from his BOSS, Godwin Obaseki, claiming that he had no ongoing battle with Obaseki, who is serving his second term.

He said ‘Anytime he’s broke he would look for a way to abuse me small.. small so he can go to his oga and say look am loyal , you won’t use me to make money again…”

Adams Oshiomhole, the Deputy Director General of the APC’s presidential campaign council, claimed that Philip Shaibu should refrain from inciting conflict between him and Obaseki in order to CASH OUT.

Hmm, that was a strategic knockout punch from the former Labor leader.The truth is that Oshiomhole has always supported the masses in their struggle in addition to being a man of truth and dignity.

But does the deputy governor have to insult Oshiomhole at every opportunity? And wetin dey make us laugh be say him go insult Oshiomhole finish he go still talk say he is my FATHER.

Adams Oshiomhole has however warned him to cease calling him his father since Philip Shaibu is not one of his children.

The VAWULENCE to be expected “no be small” as the election proper begins; we will keep you updated on all the behind-the-scenes action as political battles rage across all platforms.



Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the chairman and CEO of Bush Radio Academy.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/how-oshiomhole-knocked-out-philip-shaibu-over-the-weekend-stop-using-me-to-make-money-from-obaseki/

Source iReporteronline.

