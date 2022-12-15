‘Successful’ Tattooed Man Caught Stealing Generator In Bayelsa Community (Photos)

A young man has been nabbed for allegedly stealing a generator in Okutukutu community, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, IGBERETV reports.

A closer look at his photos shows that the suspect tattooed the word ‘SUCCESSFUL’ on his chest.

The youth president of the community, Kester Wilcox, disclosed this in a Facebook post.

“Another unlucky one

Stole Generator at around 4:a.m

Was caught by my vigilante!!!

Please be vigilant!!!! Stay off Okutukutu community we don’t hide or condole stealing!!!!!” Wilcox said.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0fhZ1xdqP9twfLL3KBvzeg6Z6ScpeEFj5Y9q1dG367EuN3FEeAZ1rFczNfKMgfVnal&id=100010528573536

