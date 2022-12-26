“Suffocate Their Ambitions;” Sanwo-Olu Asks Lagos Voters To Reject Opposition

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has asked residents of the state to reject his “inexperienced” opponents and allow him to actualise his re-election bid in the upcoming 2023 polls.

Sanwo-Olu made the appeal on Friday during the All Progressives Congress (APC) West Senatorial District’s campaign in Alimosho, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile.

The governor told Alimosho residents to point to projects executed in the area whenever his opponents came with what he described as the wrong information about his government. He urged voters to reject his opponents, telling them to “suffocate” the plans of opposition parties with their votes.

“We have some inexperienced people who are calling themselves candidates of a certain opposition party, going to town to tell lies about us. Tell them non-starters have no chance in the governance of a city as large as Lagos. You must use your vote to reject them and suffocate their ill-fated ambition.

“Those who have yet to collect their voter cards should do so. On the day of election, your objective is not to argue or fight with anyone. All we need to do is speak with our vote by choosing the APC. This is the only political party that has brought tremendous changes and development to Lagos. We must now allow the aliens to distract us and reverse our progress,” he said.

Earlier, Sanwo-Olu, in company with the Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat and members of the State Executive Council, commissioned a network of three roads and a jetty in Alimosho.

According to him, Lagos West Senatorial District was a major beneficiary of the State’s Blue Rail Line infrastructure whose first phase of 13 kilometres was completed last Wednesday. He said the second phase of the rail project, which will commence in January, would extend the infrastructure to Okokomaiko.

The governor his administration was on course in fulfilling and delivering its promises to the electorate in the area.

See the full statement below:

Lagos APC chairman, Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi, explained why the party should be allowed to continue in office, noting that Lagos under the APC leadership had become a model for good governance and responsive Government.

He urged the Alimosho residents to keep faith with the party and vote for all the candidates presented by the APC in the general elections.

Before the rally, Sanwo-Olu commissioned the newly-rehabilitated Isuti Road in Igando, Ishefun-Camp Davies Road and Ijon-Liasu Ojo-Ijo Road to bring relief to the residents and improve connectivity.

The Governor also commissioned a newly built ferry jetty in Ishefun riverine community to facilitate seamless ferry services to boundary towns along the river channel.

SIGNED

GBOYEGA AKOSILE

CHIEF PRESS SECRETARY

https://www.channelstv.com/2022/12/24/suffocate-their-ambitions-sanwo-olu-begs-lagos-voters-to-reject-opposition/

