Supporters In The North Brand 30 Cars To Support Peter Obi

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Peter Obi keep getting massive support from the North.

Northerners brought their cars and donated it to Labour party for Obi-datti campaign.

Watch the video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-AwO9FpYOtQ

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: