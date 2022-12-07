Supporters Jubilate As Peter Obi Lands In Taraba For His Campaign Rally (Video)

Taraba people no gree oo.

Dem say Senior Man Peter Obi na their pikin.

Watch moment they heard Senior Man has landed in the state

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d8iREvnHG3s

Lessons would be learnt sha

