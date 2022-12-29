By Cletus Amaechi

Something dramatic and astonishing happened at the wedding of Mr and Mrs. Stanley Ndubuisi from Mbano, Imo State, held at Okota Palace Way, Lagos recently.

Blessing (a.k.a Cubana Lady), presented her three exotic vehicles -4Matic bulletproof SUV, Highlander and Venza to the groom, Stanley, a.k.a Young Money, to the amazement all.

The bride said she did it to alter the age-long narrative and belief that women are always meant to receive instead of giving:

“For a very long time, according to the cultures and traditions of Africa and Nigeria in particular, the woman is considered less important compared to the male counterpart. We want to make the world realise that women have woken up from slumber and can do almost everything a man can do.”

The wedding was witnessed by dignitaries including Aji Akara, Ofe Akwu, State Man, Ababa Nawo and Okey Wa Wurogu were.

The venue was spiced the with rich and colourful photography that brought out the beauty of the ceremony.



https://www.sunnewsonline.com/surprise-as-bride-gifts-groom-3-vehicles-on-wedding-day/

