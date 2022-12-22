Suspected Cultists Behead Youth Leader In Akwa Ibom (Photo)

Suspected cultists have beheaded Hezekiah Adaiden, the Youth President of Inen community in OrukAnam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state, IGBERETV reports.

The deceased

Adaiden was beheaded last Sunday, December 18, 2022, when he was hosting a group of young men in his compound.

An eyewitness said the cultists dragged Adaiden to a corner, beat him to a coma and cut off his head.

The source said the hoodlums looted the house, beat up the wife and carted away valuables items.

“The cultists arrived in the compound at an odd hour in the night and since they were known by the youth president, he offered them drinks. While they were drinking around 1am, another group well armed arrived and was violent, as they dragged the victim to a corner and killed him,” the source said.

“The most annoying is that they beheaded him and escaped with his head after they tortured his wife and poured the soup which the woman cooked on her head, as they beat her mercilessly.”

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has started investigation into the gruesome murder of Adaiden.

Spokesperson of the command, Odiko Mcdon, in a statement on Wednesday, December 21, described the killing of the youth president as barbaric, adding that the perpetrators would be brought to book.

“There is an ongoing manhunt to arrest perpetrators of such crime,” he said.



