Suspected Kidnappers Terrorizing Lagos/Ibadan Expressway Caught (Photo)

Oyo State Police Command under the leadership of the state Commissioner of Police, CP. Adebowale Williams on Thursday paraded ten suspected kidnappers terrorizing Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

The kidnappers were paraded alongside other suspects at the state Police Command Headquarters Eleyele Ibadan with military camouflage.

However, an undisclosed sum of money, AK Rifles, and some other ammunition was caught with the suspects.



https://independent.ng/just-in-police-apprehend-suspected-kidnappers-terrorizing-lagos-ibadan-expressway/

