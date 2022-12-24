Anslem Eragbe, suspended National Youth Leader of Labour Party, LP , has demanded N10m refunds from the party as payment for the development of the party’s National Mobilisation website.

Eragbe made his demand in a letter he addressed to the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi; his running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed; National Chairman, Julius Abure; the LP National Working Committee and members of the campaign council.

According to him: “I wish to request that only N10m be paid to me to offset initial debt incurred for the development of the Labour Party National Mobilisation website.

“You will recall that Labour Party did not mobilise me as the National Youth Leader of Labour Party till today for this website development save for the “out-of-pocket” allowance of one million naira (N1,000,000) only as the National Youth Leader of Labour Party for my official activities.

“I hereby attach some evidence of the over N5m receipts of debt owed to online financial platform institutions to the effect of my demand for payment for the website development to enable me to pay off these embarrassing debts.”

Reacting to his claim, the National Secretary of the party, Umar Farouk, denied Eragbe’s claim, noting that Eragbe is not owed anything.

His words: “I didn’t see the letter you are talking about because I have not been around for a while.

Secondly, I am telling you in my capacity as the National Secretary that there is no contractual agreement between him and the party to my knowledge. I am not aware of it.”

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/12/suspended-labour-party-youth-leader-eragbe-demands-n10m-from-party-lp-kicks/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related