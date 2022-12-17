Switching From Chemistry To Chemical Engineering

Good evening guys. I’m sorry for the long story. But it’s serious Please

Please I need ur opinions on this issue bothering me. I am a Industrial chemistry graduate. I graduated last year and just completed my NYSC. I want to go for postgraduate studies but I am having difficulties in making a decision on what to do.

Someone advised me to switch to Chemical engineering, (this will require a 1 year postgraduate diploma course) though I wouldn’t mind if there’s a guarantee I stand a very good chance in the labour market after the PGD and MSC. On the other hand, 2 bros in my area I respect so much discouraged me about switching. Both of them were of the opinion that it would rather keep me confused instead of helping me. That recruiters will consider a candidate with B.Eng Chemical engineering without a masters over me, while chemistry field will consider a chemistry msc holder over me also.

Bottom line, it’s almost a waste of time especially here in Nigeria that I should just do msc in industrial chemistry.

I’m still young though. I Will be 22 on 27th of this month.

