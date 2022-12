Taraba Assembly Speaker Voluntarily Resigns, Kizito Bonzena Elected New Speaker

The Taraba State House of Assembly gets new speaker in person of Rt. Hon. John Kizito Bonzena after the voluntarily resignation of Rt. Hon. Prof. Joseph Albasu Kunini.



:

RT HON. JOSEPH ALBASU KUNINI RESIGNS AS THE SPEAKER TARABA STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

HON. JOHN BONZENA KEZITO REPLACED AS NEW SPEAKER OF TARABA STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY.

RT. HON. BONZENA THE NEW SPEAKER, IS A MEMBER REPRESENTING THE GOOD PEOPLE OF ZING LGA WHILE THE FORMER RT. HON ALBASU WHO RESIGNED REPRESENTS LAU STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCY IN THE BLUE CHAMBER.

CONGRATULATIONS RT. HON. JOHN KIZITO BONZENA

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related