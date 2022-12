Dear All,

Please take note that henceforth, individuals requiring foreign exchange transactions with the bank will be required to present a tax clearance certificate for the three years immediately preceding the current year of assessment.

The transactions covered by this requirement include but not limited to:

• Form A transactions

• Outgoing payments from domiciliary accounts

• Applications for foreign exchange conversions



