TECNO Presents BMW To Winner Of The Black Friday Activity (Pictures)

Smartphone brand TECNO is delivering on all promises as they present a brand new BMW Car to the winner of their TECNO Black Friday Activity.

The brand during the Black Friday season gave it customers an opportunity to win a brand new BMW car when they purchase any of the PHANTOM , SPARK or CAMON 19 Series.

The lucky winner of the BMW car, Mr. Callistus said, “I am indeed grateful to TECNO for this tremendous gift even as we draw close to the end of the year. He ended by stating that no other smartphone brand comes close when it comes to innovation and rewarding customer loyalty.”

Below are pictures of the car presentation.

