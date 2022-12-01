Teni Storms Abuja For The First Edition Of Abuja Organized Party

Popular hip-hop star, Teni Mackanaki will storm Abuja the nation’s capital for the first edition of the Abuja Organized Party (AOP) at the festive season gradually takes its full swing in Abuja.

The billionaire crooner is expected to dazzle one of its kind 60 feet stage immersed in AOP.

Also expected to thrill guests are the event are popular artistes including Tunde of Styl Plus, Benny Willis, Black Solo and many more.

Chuks D’General who is the host, Willy Willy, Amb. Wahala and many other respected brands in Abuja entertainment industry will also be there live.

The first edition of AOP will take place Dec. 2, 2022 at Nicon Luxury Hotel in Garki Abuja.

Also legendary and multiple award winning Dj ADX Da Big Don will be there live to excite guests with thrilling sounds.

At this 18+ rated show, organisers have assured intending guests of a maximum security in the well tended outdoors of Nicon Luxury Hotel.

This event is organised and powered by MOVIAN MEDIA Get your tickets at designated vendors. Enjoy music, comedy, food and dance.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RlF4UdF6mrk

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related