Terrorists Invade Kaduna Community On Christmas Day, Kill Resident, Abduct 45

Terrorists have reportedly killed one person and abducted 45 people in Angwan Aku community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

It was gathered that the attack took place on Sunday morning when residents of the community were preparing to go to church to celebrate Christmas.

The terrorists stormed the village in large numbers on motorcycles and were all well-armed.

A resident in the community told TheCable, “They came around 10am on Sunday when people were preparing to go to church. There were many and they parked their motorcycles on a bush path before they entered the village, shooting sporadically.

“They went from house to house, kidnapping people. They killed one person and went with 53 people, but seven people escaped and came back.

“So, 45 people are with them,” he added.

The community is said to be far from Mararaban Kajuru, which is home to an army base.

The Kaduna police command’s spokesperson, Mohammed Jalige, said he was unaware of the incident at the time of filing this report.

He did, however, say he would provide more information once the attack was confirmed.

https://saharareporters.com/2022/12/26/terrorists-invade-kaduna-community-christmas-day-kill-resident-abduct-45-others

