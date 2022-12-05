The Beautiful Loko-Oweto Bridges, Benue River: ‘Thank You Buhari, Up APC’ (Photos)

Location: Benue River, Nigeria

The Loko-Oweto bridges are located over the Benue River in the southern region of Nigeria.

This pair of bridges have a total length of approximately 1835m and are a build up of 20 typical, 85m long interior spans and two 67m long end spans.

They were designed with reinforced concrete segments and constructed using a form traveller, with the balanced cantilever method. The typical segment length is about 5m, whilst the deck depth varies from 4.5m above the piers to 2.3m deep at the mid span

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related