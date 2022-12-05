The Beautiful Loko-Oweto Bridges, Benue River: ‘Thank You Buhari, Up APC’ (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Location: Benue River, Nigeria

The Loko-Oweto bridges are located over the Benue River in the southern region of Nigeria.

This pair of bridges have a total length of approximately 1835m and are a build up of 20 typical, 85m long interior spans and two 67m long end spans.

They were designed with reinforced concrete segments and constructed using a form traveller, with the balanced cantilever method. The typical segment length is about 5m, whilst the deck depth varies from 4.5m above the piers to 2.3m deep at the mid span

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: